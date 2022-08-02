Minister says Brazil will have antiviral to treat monkeypox

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Monday (1st), via Twitter, that Brazil will receive, through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the antiviral Tecovirimat to “strengthen the fight against the outbreak” of monkey pox.

“More serious cases will be considered at first”, he added. Tecovirimat has been offered as a “compassionate use [autorização de uso de medicamento novo por agência reguladora, ainda sem registro definitivo]” in the United States. However, there are still no data demonstrating the effectiveness of the antiviral for the treatment of monkeypox.

Numbers

According to data from the Ministry of Health, until yesterday (31), 1,342 cases of monkeypox had been registered in the country. Last Friday (29) the folder confirmed the first death from the disease in Brazil.

The victim was a 41-year-old male. He was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte (MG) and had comorbidities that may have affected the clinical picture. The Ministry of Health is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Symptoms

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the virus monkeypox, which causes smallpox-like symptoms. It starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

A rash usually develops one to three days after the fever starts, first appearing on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the hands and feet.

In some cases it can be fatal, although it is typically milder than smallpox. The disease is transmitted to people by various wild animals such as rodents and primates, but it can also be transmitted between people after direct or indirect contact.

Article changed at 11:50 am to explain what compassionate drug use is.