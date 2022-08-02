Mirror Group breaks silence after giant screen falls on singer who can become quadriplegic

After members of the boy band Mirror were hit by giant screen during concert in Hong Kong, last Thursday (28), the group spoke for the first time. The accident is being investigated by city officials.

Band leader Lokman Yeung thanked fans and asked them not to worry: “Many thanks to all those who helped us, the company, colleagues, senior colleagues and colleagues in the entertainment industry, no matter if we know each other or not. They tried their best and stayed with us. We are looking out for each other. Don’t worry,” he said.

According to the South China Morning Post, Francis Lam Ho-yuen, producer responsible for the tour, said he is cooperating with the authorities and apologized to all victims, families, the public who witnessed the accident and the artists and dancers disturbed by the situation. .

“This performance was a huge blow to my team and me. It’s heartbreaking,” added Francis Lam Ho-yuen.

Moo Lee Kai-Yin, 27, has dislocated the third and fourth sections of her cervical vertebrae. According to the local press, he is in the hospital in a serious condition, with fractures in the cervical region, and is at risk of becoming quadriplegic.



