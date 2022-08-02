“Misuse…”; after controversy over dinner, Caio Castro gets angry and will sue brands that use his image

Recently, some places used the image of the actor to joke about the controversy of paying the bill on dates.

Photo: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Caio Castro
Last week, the actor Caio Castro was the subject of a great deal of controversy. During his participation in a podcast, he gave your opinion on the idea that man should always pay the bill on a date. Castro said he was uncomfortable with the fact that most people see this as an obligation.

“What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do shit bothers me a lot. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already settled… Now, you asked for the bill and you didn’t move and you never asked, as if I had that role? You are not my daughter”said the actor, at the time.

After many people speak out on the subject, some restaurants and brands decided to play with the situation. However, Caio Castro did not like the marketing and said he will sue anyone who uses his image. “Millions marketing accompanied by a court notification for image misuse, promotion of the week”he wrote Caio Castro.

The actor made the comment in the publication of a fish and seafood restaurant. The ad featured a shrimp promotion “so cheap that even Caio Castro will pay”. In addition to citing the slogan, in the publication, the restaurant used a photo of the actor. The ad even went viral on social media.

