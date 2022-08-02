Mônica Martelli returns to Globo after leaving the soap opera cast and celebrates: “An incredible news”

Mônica Martelli returns to television after the controversy she generated in May this year when she left the cast of “Travessia”, a soap opera written by Glória Perez that will replace “Pantanal”, a hit in Globo’s prime time. The actress would participate in the feuilleton, but due to the incompatibility of the schedule with her play “My Life on Mars”, which returns to Brazil, she had to leave the team.

Martelli will command an attraction at Grupo Globo, but on the paid channel GNT, alongside Marcelo Adnet. The actress made the announcement through a press release sent to the press on Monday afternoon (01), in which she comments on her expectations for the new project. Hosting a program is nothing new for Martelli, who was part of the cast of “Saia Justa” for nine years.

“I’m very happy to return to GNT discussing and learning about relationships. Everyone knows it’s the subject I like to talk about the most. I have no doubt that in life we ​​get to know each other better and evolve in relationships”, declared the actress. On the official profile of the channel on Instagram, GNT also celebrated: “Mônica Martelli and Marcelo Adnet are coming with an incredible novelty: a program about relationships”, says the publication.

The duo of presenters will address the “pains and delights” of people’s love lives and unravel how love unfolds in famous relationships. The attraction has not yet been named. Marcelo Adnet talked about what he expects from the new attraction: “The expectation is huge to act with a great woman who is one of the biggest names in national comedy. We have good chemistry, we get along well on stage. I accepted this adventure for the privilege of playing opposite with Monica”, declared the comedian.