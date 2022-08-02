Monkeypox: despite deaths in Brazil and Spain, deaths from the disease are rare; understand | Health

In recent days, the first three deaths related to monkeypox, the virus that causes the disease popularly known as monkeypox, were confirmed outside the African continent.

The first one took place in Brazil and the other two in Spain.

From what is known so far, monkeypox causes a self-limiting condition that resolves in two to four weeks, and more than 99% of infected patients recover well.

But there are some groups — children under eight, patients with compromised immune systems, individuals with a history of inflammatory skin conditions, pregnant and lactating women — who are at a higher risk of developing more serious complications.

Here’s why this happens and what the latest figures say about the monkeypox death rate.

Until the 28th of June, the World Health Organization (WHO) counted five deaths related to the current outbreak. All of them had taken place in African countries, where the disease is endemic.

The first three deaths outside Africa were confirmed on Friday (29/7) and Saturday (30/7).

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced that a 41-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with monkeypox, died in Belo Horizonte (MG).

In a statement, the ministry detailed that the patient was “immunosuppressed, with other relevant comorbidities and a history of chemotherapy treatment”.

Later, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the patient had lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects parts of the immune system.

Hours later, the Spanish government also revealed the death of two patients who had the disease.

According to a report by El País, the cause of death for both was encephalitis, a type of inflammation in the brain that can be the result of a viral infection..

The text says that the victims are “young men” and states that investigations are under way to better understand the reasons for their aggravation and death.

2 of 3 The monkeypox seen under an electron microscope — Photo: CDC/REUTERS The monkeypox seen under an electron microscope — Photo: CDC/REUTERS

Number lower than expected

For now, monkeypox-related deaths are considered rare.

“If we analyze the mortality rate of the current outbreak, it is well below 1%”, calculates infectologist Mirian Dal Ben, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

According to the Our World In Data portal, More than 21,000 cases of the disease have been confirmed so far and, as mentioned earlier, that’s eight deaths so far.

We speak, therefore, of a rate of 0.0003% — or one death for every 2,600 individuals who tested positive.

These numbers are well below previous estimates. The WHO itself calculates that, in outbreaks that occurred in the past in some African countries, the lethality of the disease varied between 3 and 6%.

This reduction in the mortality rate observed so far is related to two main factors. First, the lack of accurate and detailed information about the monkeypox endemic that has been occurring for decades in several African countries.

“Perhaps, in Africa, the disease already had a milder manifestation. But, as they are poor countries and we are talking here about a neglected disease, it is possible that only the most serious cases drew the attention of the authorities”, reasons the doctor Alexandre Naime Barbosa , vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

“Now that the virus has reached richer countries, which have greater reporting and testing systems, it has become possible to know the disease and its manifestations in detail, even in the mildest cases”, adds the specialist, who is also a professor at the State University. Paulista (Unesp).

The second point has to do with the type of virus that is circulating most intensively outside Africa. From what is known so far, there are two main clades (or subtypes) of monkeypox: the Congo Basin version and the West African version.

These names have even been the target of much criticism from experts, who ask that international institutions use more neutral nomenclatures, so as not to stigmatize some regions or their residents (as was done in the covid-19 pandemic, in that Greek letters were adopted to name the variants of the coronavirus).

“The one in the Congo Basin has a higher mortality, which can reach up to 6% of cases”, calculates Dal Ben.

“But the subtype behind most infections outside Africa is West Africa, where mortality is less than 1%,” he says.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarifies that infections with the monkeypox subtype identified in the current outbreak are rarely fatal.

The entity reinforces that more than 99% of people will develop mild forms of the disease and will be fine after a few weeks.

There are, however, four groups in which the disease can be more serious and there is a greater risk of death. Are they:

People with a weakened immune system;

Children under eight years old;

People with a history of inflammatory skin diseases;

Pregnant and lactating women.

In these individuals, the defense cells may not be sufficiently prepared to deal with the virus.

“With this, the monkeypox no longer affects only the skin, with the formation of lesions and wounds, and even compromises vital organs, such as the lungs and the brain”, Barbosa details.

3 of 3 Vaccination against monkeypox has already started in some parts of the world — Photo: REUTERS Vaccination against monkeypox has already started in some parts of the world — Photo: REUTERS

Among the possible complications of the disease in children, the CDC cites conditions such as encephalitis (named as the cause of the two deaths in Spain), pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory obstruction due to swollen lymph vessels, in addition to inflammation in the skin and eyes.

Let it be clear: so far, these episodes are rare and tend to happen more often when the individual is affected by the Congo Basin subtype, which is not the monkeypox responsible for the current outbreak in several parts of the world..

At the moment, according to a British study published in late July, about 13% of patients diagnosed with monkeypox needed to be hospitalized.

The main causes of hospitalization were severe pain in the anus and rectum, opportunistic infections and, more rarely, pharyngitis, eye injuries, acute kidney failure, and myocarditis (a type of inflammation that affects the heart).

How to protect yourself and others

The first step is to be aware of symptoms and seek medical evaluation if they appear.

“Any lesion that starts with an edema or a small redness and evolves into a plaque, has fluid, forms a wound and crusts, can be monkeypox”, describes Barbosa.

These manifestations can appear on the anus, genitals, face and hands.

“The lesion can also be acne, herpes, shingles or a number of other things. But when in doubt, it is important to seek medical attention and get tested”, he adds.

If the exam confirms the presence of this infectious agent, health professionals recommend isolation and avoiding close contact with other people until the wounds are completely healed (even their crust still carries the virus).

By limiting interaction and sharing of personal use objects, the patient reduces the risk of passing the virus on and avoids creating new chains of contagion in the community.

Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, vaccination campaigns against monkeypox have already started, but there is still no forecast of when the first doses should arrive in Brazil.