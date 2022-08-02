Monkeypox: Health Recommends Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Wear Masks | Health

The Ministry of Health published on Monday (1st) a technical note with new recommendations for pregnant women, women who have just given birth and those who are breastfeeding to prevent monkeypox (monkeypox). Among the guidelines are the use of masks and the use of condoms in all types of sexual intercourse (oral, vaginal, anal).

The folder also warns that this group should seek medical attention if they present any suspicious symptoms. See the ministry guidelines:

Maintain the use of masks, especially in environments with individuals potentially contaminated with the virus;

Stay away from people who have suspicious symptoms such as fever and skin-mucosal lesions (skin rash, which usually affects the face and extremities and evolves from macules to papules, vesicles, pustules and later crusts);

Use condoms in all types of sexual intercourse (oral, vaginal, anal) since transmission through intimate contact has been the most frequent;

Be alert to see if your sexual partner has any lesions in the genital area and, if present, do not have contact;

Seek medical assistance, if you have any suspicious symptoms, so that a clinical and, eventually, laboratory diagnosis can be established.

The technical note also provides recommendations for the treatment of monkeypox. If the pregnant woman is asymptomatic after exposure to the virus and the test is negative, monitoring is suspended. If the test is positive, home isolation must be carried out for 21 days.

For pregnant women with suspicious signs or symptoms of the disease, in case of a negative test, home isolation is recommended for 21 years. In the positive test, the indication is the hospitalization of the pregnant woman in moderate, severe and critical cases.

The folder reinforces that “there is still no specific treatment protocol with antivirals in the pregnancy-puerperal-puerperal cycle”.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as human smallpox. Smallpox, however, was eradicated from the world in 1980, and it was far more lethal.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, regardless of the sexual orientation of those who are infected.

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.