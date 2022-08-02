Monkeypox: how to diagnose? Where to take the test and how long does it take? – 02/08/2022

The escalation of monkeypox cases has put the scientific community on high alert. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health treats the advance as an outbreak, the first stage of the evolution of contagion, before an epidemic and a pandemic.

To diagnose the disease, the test used is well known because of the covid-19 pandemic: the PCR. However, the collection differs from what happens to detect the new coronavirus, which uses secretions from the nostrils and throat. In monkeypox, the assessment is based on the genetic material present in the characteristic lesions of the disease.

But, is there a right time to make the diagnosis? How long will it take for the result to be ready? And is it necessary to repeat in case of negative test and persistence of symptoms?

Here are the main questions about the test to diagnose monkeypox:

What is the test to diagnose monkeypox?

The diagnosis of monkeypox—or monkeypox-– it occurs through variations of the PCR, which evaluates the genetic material in the samples — these are RT-PCR and qPCR. According to infectious disease specialist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, both methods indicate whether or not a person has the virus.

“Material is collected from various points of the person, depending on the clinical presentation of the disease. We have detected the bubbles, you pierce and scrape the cotton swab [swab] on her base. The liquid that comes out, which is very rich in viruses, can also be evaluated”, explains Granato.

There is still no standardization in collection, but the trend is that each laboratory uses mechanisms to ensure the success of the exam, such as collecting a certain number of samples or using associated methods to analyze whether the result is reliable.

Even with typical lesions of the disease and other symptoms, is the test mandatory?

The PCR exam is mandatory to diagnose the disease even if the patient has lesions and other associated symptoms of monkeypox (such as fever, headaches and muscle pain).

This is because the lesions can be confused with other conditions, such as syphilis and even chickenpox (chickenpox). In addition, case control is essential to monitor the progress of the disease in this current outbreak.

Is there a right time to make the detection?

In fact, some stages of the disease and advancement of the blisters can make detecting the virus easier. Monkeypox lesions begin as spots (the macula stage), progress to resemble pimples that cannot be squeezed (papule), and then become types of blisters (vesicles). Then they go into the healing process.

The best time to test is when the vesicles form, because there is a greater presence of virus in the secretions. But this does not mean that detection is impossible at the beginning of the disease, for example. And during healing, the crust is also sent to the laboratory.

“A person with a lesion similar to a pimple can be tested. It is more difficult to collect, more painful, having to swab with force, because you have to extract cells. It’s not that you can’t [fazer o exame], but it will hurt. Strictly speaking, it can be performed from the papule stage”, says Granato. When the skin heals completely, the result tends to be negative.

Another point is that the person can present lesions at different stages, with different concentrations of virus. “There is no problem at all, the most important thing is that the sample is well collected, at the base of the blister and that there are cells for the examination to be significant”, assures the infectologist.

Where to do it and how long does the result take?

You can test on public and private networks.

“In private laboratories, the result is usually obtained in less than 24 hours. In public laboratories, it takes longer, from 72 hours to 7 days depending on the region. This period is longer due to logistics”, explains Lorena de Castro Diniz, coordinator of the scientific department of immunization at Asbai (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology).

In case of negative result and persistent symptoms, is it necessary to repeat?

The healthcare professional should guide a repeat test if they suspect that the initial result was a false negative.

“If the person collected it yesterday, it was negative and the clinical suspicion is strong, it can be collected today. There is no defined period to redo the test. It is important to have data to see if it is worth repeating”, says infectologist Celso Granato.

In some cases, the laboratory itself may indicate in the examination observations the need to redo it when detecting any changes in the collection.

Does the exam hurt?

The examination becomes uncomfortable because the lesions hurt. So any contact that exists in them can cause pain. According to Granato, another point is that there are many reports of anal and perianal wounds, increasing the risk of discomfort.

“This draws attention, because it was not a disease that caused pain at this level. The clinical presentation differs from what we read in the reports”, says the infectologist.

Do you need to take the exam again to get out of isolation?

There is no indication to redo the PCR to come out of isolation, but clinical evaluation by physicians is essential to ensure that the patient can re-establish routine activities.

The patient is not released from isolation until the wounds heal, because it can infect other people. The average incubation time of the disease is six to 13 days, but it can vary from five to 21 days, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

“This is modulated depending on the patient’s immune system. The disease will drag on more in people with compromised immune systems than in immunocompetent people, for example”, says immunologist Lorena de Castro Diniz.