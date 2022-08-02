Monkeypox: Saúde do DF confirms first case in a woman; number of infected rises to 38 | Federal District

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Monday (1st), the first diagnosis of monkeypox in a woman in the Federal District. Last week, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus even advised the public to “reduce the number of partners” by recalling that 98% of cases of the disease had been detected among men who have sex with men .

According to Saúde, the number of infected by “monkeypox” rose to 38 in Brasilia. The survey also shows that there is 97 suspicious cases and others 12 were discarded. The regions with the highest number of occurrences are Plano Piloto, Guará and Águas Claras.

Community transmission was also confirmed in the DF. That is, it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection and the virus is already circulating among people, regardless of travel abroad.

On Friday (29), the Health Department of the Federal District created the Operational Committee for Emergencies (COE) Monkeypox. The measure brings together a specific group of servants to act in the fight against smallpox in monkeys.

Currently, the diagnosis of smallpox in monkeys took longer, because the samples are sent for analysis at the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo. However, according to the SES-DF, this Monday (1st), the diagnoses began to be made at the Central Laboratory (Lacen-DF).

According to the ministry, the laboratory will be the first in the country, besides Adolfo Lutz, to start this testing.

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Brazil. The patient, a 41-year-old man with severe immunity problemswas hospitalized at Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, and died on Thursday (28).

In recent times, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the fatality rate of monkeypox has been around 3% to 6%. For smallpox, this percentage reached 30%.

The disease does not yet have a specific vaccine, but three existing vaccines against smallpox could be used to protect against monkeypox. Some countries are already applying one of them, but there is still no forecast of arrival in Brazil.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. The most common initial symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

Chills

Exhaustion

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.