Monkeypox vaccine to arrive in September, says Saúde

Brazil should receive the first doses of monkeypox vaccine (monkeypox) in September, according to the Ministry of Health. This batch must contain 20 thousand doses of the immunizing agent Jynneos, from the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic. In October, a second batch should arrive, with 30,000 doses of the vaccine.





It is worth explaining that Brazil does not directly negotiate the purchase of vaccines with the pharmaceutical company. The process is carried out through an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which makes this a process of collective acquisition of immunizing agents.







“There is a request from PAHO for the acquisition of 100,000 doses of vaccines for the Americas. Of these 100,000 doses, 50,000 will be acquired by the Ministry of Health”, details the Ministry of Health’s Health Surveillance Secretary, Arnaldo Medeiros, in a press conference on press.

Who can get the vaccine monkeypox?

According to the Ministry of Health, only two groups will receive the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine:

Health professionals who handle samples collected from patients;

People who have had direct contact with confirmed cases of the disease.

The Jynneos immunization schedule is made in two doses, with a minimum interval of 30 days between them.

Monkeypox cases in Brazil

At the moment, the Ministry of Health counts at least 1,066 cases of monkeypox officially diagnosed in the country, including the first three children. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte are the cities that most register patients who were infected.

Last Friday (29), Brazil confirmed the first death from monkeypox. The victim was a 41-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte. The patient was also treated for cancer.

* With information from Agência Brasil