Monkeypox: WHO is right in asking gay men to reduce the number of sexual partners? – Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Tuesday, the 27th, that “men who have sex with men” reduce the number of partners, sexual relations and exposure to the virus. Some of the experts believe that the guidance was correct, since this group represents the majority of cases – 98% of them, according to WHO data -, in addition to serving as a kick-start for more specific recommendations to be given. Others, however, fear misreading the alert.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries and regions inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the necessary steps to prevent transmission and protect vulnerable groups,” said Tedros Adhanom, director of the WHO. “The best way to do this is to decrease the risk of exposures. For men who have sex with men, this currently includes decreasing the number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging partner contact details to enable follow-up if necessary.”

Adhanom warned, however, that anyone exposed can contract the monkey pox. “For this reason, the WHO recommends that countries also take care of other vulnerable groups, such as children, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients”,

Infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, considers that the recommendation made by the WHO was a “correct”, as more than “90% of confirmed cases occur in the population of men who have sex with men, through intimate contact, of skin to skin”. “Not talking about it, for fear of stigmatizing it, is being frivolous. Whether or not to share proper guidance can change the course of this outbreak, towards blocking transmission.”

Raquel even believes that the guidance came late. Fábio Araújo, an infectious disease specialist who works at Instituto Emílio Ribas and at the Reference and Training Center for STD/AIDS in Santa Cruz, agrees. “This speech was already necessary two, three months ago”, he evaluates. “Arrived late, but better late than never.”

Infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from SBI, also classifies the recommendation as “necessary”, based on her experience in the office. “Until a week ago, my patients, men who have sex with men, weren’t aware of what was happening because no one was speaking clearly,” she says. “At this moment, when we unfortunately still do not have a vaccine available in our country, there is no treatment available in the country, we have to talk about prevention in terms of contact.”

Rosana notes that the problem is not necessarily in the sexual relationship, but in the sexual activity. “During sexual activity, you will necessarily have skin-to-skin contact, more intimate and more prolonged, which is exactly the way this virus is transmitted, at least the most important one,” she explains.

Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, president of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV) and professor at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), believes that the orientation is “appropriate”, but that “taken out of context”, it can “ cause confusion”. He stresses that it is necessary to understand that this disease is not “exclusive” to men who have sex with men.

“It’s not a physiological issue, it’s a behavioral one,” he explains. “It is natural that when it starts within a group that is interrelated, it affects that group more, but then it spreads.”

In this regard, Marcelo Otsuka, infectious disease specialist and vice-president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP), cites the three confirmed cases in children in the capital of São Paulo. “We still don’t know how it was transmitted”, he ponders.

Otsuka fears that the WHO’s message will lead to the wrong conclusions. Mainly, when relating transmission solely to sexual intercourse. “We can never forget that there are other forms of transmission”, he says.

The public health specialist Gonzalo Vecina, however, as a specialist in public health, considers that it is “very difficult” to make a “complete global communication”. He highlights that the WHO statement was a “trigger”. “We, in the health sector, have to complement each other”, says he, who presided over the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and was São Paulo’s municipal secretary of health.

Vaccination

The WHO director-general also stressed that the WHO continues not to recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox. The few doses available, he said, should be targeted at those who have had contact with patients with the disease or at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare professionals, laboratory workers and people with multiple sexual partners.

In recent days, the MVA-BN vaccine, developed to treat smallpox, has been approved for use in Canada, the European Union and the United States for use against monkeypox. Two other immunizers, LC 16 and ACAM 2000, are also being considered for use. “However, we still lack scientific knowledge about the effectiveness against monkeypox or how many doses would be needed,” said Adhanom.

At this point, infectious disease specialist Fábio Araújo disagrees. “It was this same organization that 50 years ago banished a disease from the Earth solely with vaccination with the smallpox smallpox vaccine,” he says. “We are now experiencing a pandemic of a disease from the exact same family. How does this organization now have doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine in containing this disease?”

On the other hand, Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, from UFMG, does not think it is time to vaccinate the population en masse, mainly because we are living in “a sensitive moment”, where there are still groups that resist vaccination against covid-19. “Any vaccine has adverse effects. A vaccine has to be calculated on a risk-benefit basis. Today, the benefit is very small, because the number is low.”

In this sense, it even fears a negative impact if such a measure is adopted at this time. “It can create an even stronger anti-vaccine feeling”, he ponders. “Today, the main form of control is the identification of positive cases and the isolation of these cases.”/ COLLABORATED JOÃO KER