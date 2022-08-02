Moura Dubeux can almost double, says Santander about the leader in the Northeast

Santander started covering Moura Dubeux with a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 9.50 — a upside potential of 79% in relation to the screen price.

At the heart of the thesis: Moura has a dominant position in the Northeast and is exposed to regions with very low competition. In the early 2010s, large construction companies such as Cyrela, PDG and Gafisa tried to enter the region, but ended up leaving or reducing their presence after the 2015 crisis, which led to many purchase cancellations.

Moura is the market leader in the region with a share in the middle and high income segments of 22.6% in Recife, 12.8% in Fortaleza and 10.9% in Salvador.

In addition, “the company’s profit prospects are positive despite its valuation cheap of 0.4x the book valuewith an ROE of 13.5% in 2023,” wrote analysts Fanny Oreng, Antonio Castrucci and Matheu Meloni.

For them, Moura is expected to grow its earnings per share in the coming years at an average annual rate of more than 40% and operates today with a “very solid” capital structure.

Moura has the capacity to launch a PSV of R$ 2.5 billion per year in residential projects in a market with the capacity to absorb around R$ 8.6 billion (considering the seven cities in which the company operates).

According to Santander, after the 2015 crisis, Moura became the only construction company in the medium and high income segment in the Northeast with the capacity to launch more than R$ 500 million per year in PSV.

Analysts also noted that the construction company operates in a vertical model that guarantees greater efficiency.

Moura trains its own construction team and links a relevant part of its remuneration to productivity goals — which increases the company’s control over the construction process and reduces the risk of renegotiation of contracts with unions.

The construction company also has its own sales team, MD Vendas, which accounted for around 46% of last year’s sales. The company is expanding this team and expects it to account for 70% of sales by next year.

“In addition to improving cost-of-sales efficiency, we believe that MD Sales generates greater identification and know-how of sellers with the company’s products, leading to greater customer satisfaction and fewer churns,” the analysts wrote.

Moura made its IPO in February 2020, when it raised BRL 1.25 billion to BRL 19 per share. Today, the paper trades close to the low history, at R$ 5.3. The company is worth R$ 450 million on the stock exchange.

Pedro Arbex