Murdered taxi driver: suspicious couple found by police – Gerais

Police used surveillance camera footage to identify the suspects. (photo: Maicon Costa)

The Military Police (PM) detained, on the afternoon of this Monday (1/8), a couple suspected of having brutally murdered taxi driver Lcio Leonardo Ferreira, 55, on Sunday afternoon (31/7), in the municipality of Belo Vale, Alto Paraopeba Region. The suspects are a 22-year-old woman, who was arrested, and a 17-year-old minor, who was apprehended.

The police also recovered the victim’s car, a Voyage, an amount of money that had been stolen, in addition to the knife used in the crime, considered brutal.

According to information, the PM used monitoring cameras to find the suspects, who were arrested in a residence in the municipality of Belo Vale.

The technical expertise of the Civil Police (PC) went to the scene and found that the body of Lcio, who was originally from the municipality of Congonhas, showed signs of violence, with three knife punctures, one in the back, one in the collarbone and another in the head. , next ear. Also, the man was missing his left eye.

According to the Military Police (PM), the victim would have made a run from Congonhas to the municipality of Belo Vale, which is 40 km from the city of origin.

The man’s car was recorded by security cameras driving towards the place where the body was found at around 1:30 pm, with a couple as passengers.

The victim’s vehicle, a Voyage license plate PWF-2540, and a sum of cash were stolen. A cell phone was found next to Lcio’s body and seized by the police.

Lcio worked as a taxi driver in the city of Congonhas (photo: Social Media)

