Murilo Huff poses with his son and surprises: “mini Marília”

Murilo Huff appears with his son and the resemblance to Marília Mendonça impresses

The singer Murilo Huff made a beautiful tribute to his son that touched many fans. The artist is the proud father of the boy Leo, who is two years old. The little boy is, for now, Murilo’s only child. “All for you! The love of my life”, said the sertanejo emotional.

Leo is the result of the relationship of Murilo Huff with the singer Marília Mendonça. The boy spent little time with his mother due to her early departure in November 2021. The singers took up their relationship in 2017. The relationship was marked by ups and downs. And on December 16, 2019 they became Leo’s proud dads. Murilo and Marília came to live together, but at the time of the singer’s farewell, who was only 26 years old, the famous were separated.

On July 22, the singer’s mother, Dona Ruth Moreira, exhibited a beautiful meeting with friends of the singer who would celebrate her 27th birthday on the date. Murilo was a guaranteed presence, as was the couple’s son. On the day on which the birth of the eternal Queen of Sorrow was celebrated, Murilo Huff shared photos with Marília and declared: “Today is going to be a little more difficult than the others… for those of us who are here dying of homesickness, because in heaven I know the party will be big!”.

In his profile on a social network, the countryman proudly showed the image in which he appears with his son in his arms, giving a tight kiss on Leo’s cheek. Fans of the singers were delighted. “I don’t have structures for such beauty”, said a follower.

As is common whenever Leo appears, many netizens compare him to the famous mom. “What a perfection. His mother’s face, people,” said a follower. Another fan melted: “Mini Marília”.

