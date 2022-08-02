‘My life was turned upside down when I entered the witness protection program at age 11’

  • Hayley Jarvis
  • From BBC Scotland

Reece today shares his story in a podcast and wants to inspire other young people to overcome criminal and mental health issues.

Upon returning home after an afternoon playing with friends, British 11-year-old Reece was shocked: he found two men who brought news that would change his life forever.

“I remember when I walked in, these two tall guys were there, dressed in very elegant suits,” he tells the BBC.

“All my stuff was in suitcases, and I remember them telling me we were going out for a little trip.”

Reece’s mother had witnessed a traffic homicide and became a witness in the investigation. Those men at the boy’s home in southern Glasgow (Scotland) were there to put mother and children into witness protection.

