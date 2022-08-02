Nancy Pelosi ignores China’s warning and fury and lands in Taiwan

Congresswoman’s visit further heightens tension between the Chinese and the US; Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that the American’s trip to the island will have a military reaction

Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

Nancy Pelosi during a visit to Singapore



Even with warnings from China of military reaction, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi landed this Tuesday, 2, in Taiwan, an island that the Chinese consider part of their territory that must be reunited, including by force if necessary. Live television footage showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew on a US military plane to Taipei’s Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. A statement from the Democratic leader’s team, from the same party as President Joe Biden and the third most important figure in the US political hierarchy, said her trip “in no way” contradicts official US policy, which recognizes “one China” and does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent state. Through Twitter, Pelosi declared that: “The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo”, adding that “United States solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is more important today than ever before. , as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy” and “our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.” Despite not saying or declining whether or not to go to the island, the media cited comments by the island’s deputy speaker of Parliament, Tsai Chi-chang, that a visit by Pelosi was “very likely”. The Liberty Times even reported that the deputy would disembark on Tuesday night, as it did, and that she should meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

“The United States…constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the ‘One China’ policy,” Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish with it.” Before the plane landed, Chinese military aircraft SU-35 crossed the Taiwan Strait, the country’s state media reported. Earlier, in the face of these statements, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Pelosi’s visit to the island would be seen as a provocation. “The United States’ abuse of confidence on the Taiwan issue is despicable,” he said in a commentary posted on the ministry’s website that did not mention the deputy. Earlier this week, a spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that this action would be seen as “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that “the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by.” She is the top American official to visit the island since Newt Gingrich, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, in 1997. The visit raises tensions between the two global superpowers that are already militarily preparing for a possible offensive by either side. As Pelosi’s plane was about to land, Chinese tanks were seen on the beach facing Taiwan. The footage shows Chinese military personnel deploying military equipment in Xiamen City, Fujian Province, which is just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen Island. Another footage shows huge military vehicles being transported through Xiamen’s city center. On July 29, China announced it would hold a military exercise around Taiwan amid rising tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to the island nation.

*With information from Reuters, AFP and EFE