Nancy Pelosi’s Flight Lands in Taiwan, China Calls ‘Severe Infringement’ to Its Sovereignty, Announces Military Action | World

On an undisclosed visit under threats from China, the US Air Force plane carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday morning.

The aircraft has just landed at Taipei Airport. On account of the visit, the Chinese government said that Beijing warplanes flew over the Taiwan Strait – which Taipei denied – and monitored the flight path, which departed Malaysia, Pelosi’s first visit on her trip to Asia.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors the United States’ independent commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” Pelosi said after landing on the island. “Our solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million residents is more important than ever at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

with the visit, Pelosi became the first high-ranking US government official to visit Taiwan since 1997..

Since last week, the Chinese government has been threatening the United States if the Speaker of the House went to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory and therefore understands the visit as a provocation.

In response to the visit, the Chinese Defense Ministry said it had put its Armed Forces on alert and would launch “specifically targeted military operations“.

In a statement after the visit, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pelosi’s visit is “a severe violation of the One China principle, (…) it severely infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, severely undermines the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a severely wrong signal to secessionist forces of ‘Taiwan independence'”.

The ministry also said that the visit will have a “severe impact on the political base of China-US relations.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has denied that Chinese warplanes have flown over the Taiwan Strait. The ministry claimed that it monitored all air activities near the island and that, in the event of an overflight by China, it would have reacted by also sending planes against “enemy forces”.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan around 10:30 pm local time (11:30 am GMT). On Wednesday morning (3), she will meet with the island’s government and visit the local Parliament.

The US government plane departed Malaysia, Pelosi’s first stop on a trip to Asia this week. The flight, however, had no final destination. As it approached Taiwan, the Flight Radar website updated that the aircraft’s landing site is Taipei Airport.

The website also showed an unusual flight route for the route between origin and destination. The aircraft made a large turn around the China Sea.

Until the plane landed, the US government had not commented on whether Pelosi would go to Taiwan.

The visit of the Speaker of the United States House reflects Nancy Pelosi’s history of confrontation with China. Thirty years ago, Pelosi unexpectedly appeared in Tiananmen Square with posters honoring the Chinese government dissidents killed in the protest that marked the place in 1989.

Since then, she has been a strong critic of Beijing, particularly on human rights issues.