Negativados can borrow BRL 1000: just do that!

At a time of financial difficulty and high prices for products and services, taking out a payroll loan can be an option to invest in something. Fortunately, for those interested, there is the Digital SIM, which grants values ​​to citizens across the country.

The Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) offers loans to individuals who have a productive or service-providing activity and to individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) who do not have access to credit lines, including those with dirty name.

With credit analysis that has a term of up to 10 days, the value limit for hiring is R$ 1 thousand for individuals and R$ 3 thousand for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

SIM Digital: how the loan for negative people works

The SIM Digital interest rate varies according to the group that is applying for the loan. For individuals, the interest rate starts at 1.95% per month and the amount can be paid in 24 months. Meanwhile, for MEIs, interest is 1.99% per month and payment is also made in 24 months.

The amounts available for loan are based on the person’s current registration data, in addition to the credit history he has and the estimated ability to pay on the date the analysis is performed. Therefore, it is important for the applicant to assess whether the amount is useful and whether the installments can actually be paid.

How to apply for Digital SIM?

Individuals who carry out any productive activity or service provision must apply for the loan directly at Caixa Tem, which is available for Android and iOS. It is worth remembering that it is necessary to update the application before applying for the new loan.

To apply for microcredit of up to R$3,000, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. They must have at least 12 months of billing with the CNPJ.

