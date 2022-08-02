Netflix novel reminds us how much we should celebrate SUS – 02/08/2022

Last week, Netflix released the movie “Continência ao Amor” (Purple Hearts). Here’s the review: “A musician and a military man about to go to war marry out of convenience. But a tragedy turns this facade relationship into reality.”

Yes, it’s another one of those teen novels that streaming platforms launch in droves, with an infallible recipe: handsome protagonists, a sugar-water plot, music, a plot twist and a happy ending. But why are we talking about the movie here at Live wellspace that discusses health?

From here on out, we’ll give you some plot spoilers, so read on at your own risk, okay?

The story takes place in California (USA), the protagonist Cassandra Salazar (Sofia Carson), or Cassie, has type 1 diabetes, and the film shows the struggle that the girl goes through to get the necessary insulin to survive.

In a certain scene, she is at the pharmacy and the attendant says that she cannot dispense insulin to Cassie — who in addition to playing in a band, is a waitress — because she did not have time for health insurance, she could only be released in 4 days, or she could buy it: US$300, the equivalent of about R$1,500. To which she replies: “I only have to survive until Friday”.

In September 2019, Tatiana Pronin, collaborator of Live well in New York, showed in a report how young diabetics in the US, the world’s largest economy, ration insulin doses to make therapy fit within their budget. The health insurance of most of them only covers part of the treatment.

Unfortunately, cases of people unable to afford treatment for their diabetes and dying are not uncommon there.

the founder of T1International —a non-profit organization that supports patients— Elizabeth Pfiester, who grew up in the US and now lives in the UK, gives an idea of ​​values: “I can tell you that here I don’t pay anything for insulin and supplies, whereas in USA, spent between $800 and $1,000 a month, and on health insurance.” In reais, this would be the equivalent of about R$4,000.

Image: Disclosure

Back in the film, Cassie marries soldier Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine) to be entitled to health insurance from the military and thus get treatment for diabetes. She even gets an insulin infusion pump, a very modern therapy option: it is a portable electronic device that, connected to the body through a flexible needle, releases insulin for 24 hours.

The doctor programs the equipment, while the patient adjusts the doses according to diet and exercise. It can be used by individuals with type 1 or 2 diabetes.

Still in the pharmacy, the protagonist mentions fast and long-acting insulin. It is worth mentioning that the new generation of insulin has allowed more comfort to individuals with diabetes. The types available differ in the speed of action and the duration with which they act on blood glucose. There may be combinations of use and only the doctor can prescribe.

Slow-type insulin mimics the body’s continuous secretion to keep the level to a minimum throughout the day. It acts in about 90 minutes, with a peak at 8 hours and over 18 hours. The long-lasting one works in 90 minutes and for up to 24 hours, while the ultra-long one works for 42 hours.

The fast type acts like the insulin that is released when we eat. Applied 30 minutes before meals, it prevents food from increasing blood sugar levels. It takes effect in 30 minutes, peaks at 3 hours and over 6 hours. The ultra-fast becomes active almost immediately. Used just before meals, it peaks in 2 hours and acts for 5 hours.

If Cassie were Brazilian, she would be entitled to have her treatment fully funded by the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), which provides long-acting and fast-acting human insulin for type 1 and 2 diabetes, and a fast-acting analogue for type 1, in addition to syringes and applicator pens.

So, once again, as we never get tired of saying during the covid-19 pandemic (which isn’t over yet!), long live the SUS. Health is a right guaranteed in the Brazilian Constitution.

In 2021, insulin turned 100 years old and Live well published a special report telling the story of this important hormone.

To find out how this story of health and love ends, I suggest you watch the movie.