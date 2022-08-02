New Santander job vacancies; Check available positions and how to apply

Brazil currently has millions of unemployed. In this way, getting a job can be, nowadays, the goal of many people. Although the job market is currently going through a period of recovery after years, there may not yet be job openings for everyone.

However, from time to time opportunities appear and may be the chance for a portion of people to be able to return to the job market. Thus, one of the opportunities open today is that of new job openings at Santander. There are several positions and vacancies already receive applications from interested parties.

New Santander jobs

Banco Santander has several new job openings. Opportunities are for several regions and municipalities. Some of the places that have vacancies in the state of São Paulo, in addition to the capital, are the cities of Bebedouro, Bauru, Araçatuba, Franca, Ubatuba, Araraquara, and others.

In addition, other states that also have open opportunities are Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Tocantins, Goiás, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Minas Gerais and more.

Thus, among the Santander job openings available, some include the following positions:

Full Financial Planning Analyst;

Business Manager I;

Van Gogh Manager;

Market Risk Analyst II and Market Risk Analyst III;

Agro Relationship Manager I and II;

Talent Bank for the Risk area;

General manager;

Anl Technology and Operations (Projects);

Business and Services Manager II;

Anl Full Technology and Operations (Phyton/PySpark);

BRA Anl Full Technology and Operations (focus on Engine Telemetry);

Anl Rec Human SR (Training and Development).

In addition, there are places available especially for people with disabilities (PDCs). This is the case, for example, of opportunities for the roles of Financial Planning, Administrative/Consortium Analyst and Business and Services Manager I.

There are also the positions of Prospera Commercial Assistant, Business and Services Manager II and Anl Tecnologia and Operations, among others.

How to apply?

Applications for new Santander jobs are being done online, through the Gupy.io website, the platform responsible for publicizing the opportunities. So, to access the page you can use the link: https://santanderbrasil.gupy.io/.

On the website you can check the list of available positions and the location. In this way, when selecting one of the vacancies, interested parties will be able to see more details about the job vacancy, such as what will be the duties and responsibilities of the selected one.

In addition, it will also be possible to see the requirements and qualifications needed for the position and the type of work, whether face-to-face, hybrid or remote.

