New TikTok ‘challenge’ teaches you how to steal cars using a USB cable

Amazingly, stealing is one of the favorite themes for challenges on TikTok. This time, the new trend goes by the name of “Kia Challenge” and teaches you how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars using a simple USB charging cable. Some videos were also released on YouTube.

The footage shows thieves lifting the speaker cover behind the steering wheel and using the bare USB cables to make the necessary connections.

The “Kia Challenge” is linked to another tag, the “Kia Boys”. It is because, in general, the robberies are practiced by groups of teenagers, between 14 and 17 years old. In addition to breaking into and stealing, they use the car to promoting vandalism, taking (or cracking) or even practicing other thefts.

Serious rollovers have already been recorded in the United States linked to this challenge, including injuries and deaths.

Tilt’s report googled it and apparently TikTok has been removing this type of content. But it is still possible to find videos of teenagers forcing themselves into cars and performing acts of vandalism – always tagged “Kia Challenge” and “Kia Boys”.

Victims of robberies also use the platform to report and vent about the crime. One of the most viewed videos is by @s.amanthaj . Although they didn’t take her car, the user shows the interior of the car all depredated and the ignition wiring exposed.

1,300% increase in cases

The relationship between the launch of the new challenge and car theft was noticed by police in some American states, such as Wisconsin, Ohio and Texas. In St. Petersburg, Florida, the local guard even issued an alert on Twitter.

“Kia and Hyundai theft alert. In St Petersburg there is an unusual trend. As of July 11, 23 out of 56 stolen cars are 2021 or earlier Kia and Hyundai models that use keys to start. Please lock your cars “, he warned.

KIA & Hyundai Theft Alert!#stpete pd is seeing an unusual trend.Since July 11th, 23 out of 56 stolen cars have been Kia/Hyundais models 2021 and older,that use keys to start.

Anyone with a KIA/Hyundai who uses a key, **please** #lockup pic.twitter.com/l2ZwVHP7cd — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 27, 2022

The website specializing in automobiles Vrum reported that, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, police recorded 18 Kia thefts throughout 2021 and in 2022 alone there were more than 256 occurrences, an increase of 1,300%. In the case of Hyundai vehicles, the growth was 584%.

International websites such as USA Today and Carscoops have disclosed that a vulnerability in some 2011-2012 Kia models and 2015-2021 Hyundai models (and discovered by TikTok users) could have triggered the trend. These models do not feature an anti-theft device called an electronic engine immobilizer.