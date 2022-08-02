new type of scam is taking victims; know how it works

The first known case was disclosed in a publication on Twitter. know more

If you’re used to ordering food on iFood, be on the lookout for a new type of scam that could be happening in some cities.

The coup was publicized from a post on Twitter, denouncing what happened. According to the person in question, the delivery person would have sent a message on the app asking the person to send the location of the delivery location via WhatsApp, as he was not from the city. But with that, he was able to complete the order without delivering it.

So, basically, what happened is that, when sending WhatsApp to the delivery person, he had access to the order verification code. That’s because this code is always the last four digits of your cell phone. In this case, the delivery person could complete the delivery but take the order away. And the customer is left without the order, even having paid for it.

I got hit by the delivery man @iFood he said he was lost and asked me to send the location via WhatsApp, I naively did and immediately he confirmed the delivery as he had access to the last 4 digits of my cell phone (which is the code) without delivering my order pic.twitter.com/OyzTAGfPKT — Thiago Soares (@thikos) July 31, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, in most cases, you can be compensated for this. However, you must contact iFood, report the situation and ask for a refund. In the case disclosed, the victim is a 43-year-old teacher named Thiago Soares. In an interview with G1, he stated:

“I felt really bad. I was naive, I was in good spirits. I thought he had no internet and couldn’t find my house. At first, I thought that WhatsApp would be easier to solve. Afterwards, I got really angry and it wasn’t even for the value. It was a purchase of R$ 43”.

According to Thiago Soares, only after proving what happened to iFood was he able to have the amount refunded. In response to the G1 story, iFood said that it “repudiates misconduct, whether consumers, establishments or delivery men”. The company is known for getting involved in frequent controversies about the working conditions of delivery people, who do not have any type of employment relationship or labor rights.

