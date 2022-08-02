Ney Matogrosso turns 81 and reveals he was addicted to sex: “I had to have sex every day”

Party day! The singer Neymar Matogrosso is turning 81 this Monday (01). Ney revolutionized music with his career and his free way of being. In celebration of his birthday, the artist gave an interview to Gshow and talked about his career, personal life, how he discovered his sexual orientation and his addiction to sex.

+ Ney Matogrosso publishes nude by mistake and explains: “I wanted to send it by WhatsApp”

During the chat, Ney recalled his first sexual experience, at age 20, and revealed that he would like to be with someone special. “Many people lived subject to the wishes of the family. He paid attention to his friends since he was a child, but he didn’t accomplish anything. I did this when I went to live in Brasília, I was 20 years old. I didn’t want it to be with just anyone, just to do it. I wanted it to be special, someone who came and touched me. I didn’t wait, then it appeared,” she declared.

Despite having said many loves—mostly without exposing it to the family—Ney declared that having children was something that never caught his attention, as he had not been able to reconcile the care of a child with his career. “I think that to educate a person you have to be close, seeing details, their training, and I wouldn’t have that time. When I thought about it I was 40 years old and was popping around. Being a father was something that crossed my mind, but luckily, it went away,” explained the artist.

Ney Matogrosso opens the game about sex and drugs

Still in an interview with Gshow, Ney Matogrosso revealed that he was only addicted to sex, despite openly talking about the use of drugs, such as LSD. “Only in sex I was addicted, but I’m not anymore. I had to have sex every day, otherwise I wouldn’t sleep, I was anxious. That was from 30 to 40 years old. At that time there was no AIDS in the world, people were more available,” he declared.

The artist also explained that he is in favor of legalizing marijuana and abortion. Regarding cigarettes, Ney explained that “one fine day he said ‘I don’t want you in my life anymore’. threw away [os cigarros] and I never smoked again.”

Even at 81 years old, Ney is far from retiring. Currently, the singer is performing the “Bloco na Rua” tour. “I’m doing this tour, which I started before the pandemic and is now a huge success. “I’ll take it as long as I can, as was the case with ‘Atentos aos Sinais’, with which I performed for five years. As long as ‘Bloco na Rua’ is alive, it will exist,” he concluded.

