Nicole Bahls’ Ex-Husband Is Dating a 35-Year-Old Dermatologist Known as the Queen of Harmonization

If the queue was for Nicole Bahls, who has been in a relationship with businessman Marcelo Viana since January, the same can be said of her ex-husband. Actor and model Marcelo Bimbi, 35, is dating dermatologist Lorena Marcondes, 35, from Minas Gerais. It is his first serious commitment since he separated from the model in July last year.

Marcelo and Lorena met when she was in Acre, the actor’s birthplace. The two participated as judges in a beauty contest that took place there, and it didn’t take long for them to start dating. Because of the relationship, he has spent most of his time in Belo Horizonte, where the doctor works and is known as the Queen of Facial Harmonization.

Dermatologist Lorena Marcondes Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The new couple was in Rio last weekend, where they were photographed together, in the greatest atmosphere of romance, at Ipanema Beach, in Rio’s South Zone. They also attended a party in Rocinha, where Lorena posted a photo.

Dermatologist Lorena Marcondes visiting Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi will marry in December Photo: Reproduction/Instagram