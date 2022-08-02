Occam recruits former BNDES director to enter credit

Occam – the carioca manager created by Carlos Eduardo ‘Duda’ Rocha – is bringing in former BNDES director Petrônio Cançado to set up a private credit area in São Paulo.

Petronio was BNDES’ director of credit, guarantees and ESG for three years. He left the bank in February and served a six-month quarantine.

The new area must start where Petronio sees firm demand – credit high grade – with a fund that will buy debentures, CRAs and CRIs.

The second step will be to set up structured infrastructure operations, with a team focused on analyzing basic sanitation, highways and energy projects. More in the long term, the idea is to embrace a range of alternative products.

Occam has R$12 billion under management and equity, foreign exchange and multimarket funds.

Petrônio and Duda met at the former Banco Pactual, where Occam’s new partner began his career in the credit area in 1997. Since then, Petrônio has also worked with equity and private equity funds. “I have always worked with corporate analysis, sometimes with a credit bias, sometimes with an equity bias,” Petronio told the Brazil Journal.

Prior to BNDES, the manager worked at Vinci, Austral (Vinci’s investee insurance company), and RB Capital.

In 2019, Petrônio was starting a credit management business with Marcelo Serfaty, another former partner at Pactual, when he received an invitation from Gustavo Montezano to the BNDES. “Now I’m taking this project up again, in a different way,” he said.

Ana Paula Ragazzi