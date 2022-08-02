Oi (OIBR3) soars with ‘surprise’ asset sale

The actions of Hey (OIBR3) even shot up more than 6% earlier with the news that the company received a proposal from NK 108, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil, for the acquisition of eight thousand telecommunications infrastructure sites for the fixed operation.

The operation, which could total BRL 1.7 billionwas not on the market’s radar because it was an asset related to the concession, according to analysts at BTG Pactual.

At around 12:30 pm, OIBR3 rose 4.3% to R$0.49 – accumulating, however, a drop of almost 60% in the last 12 months. The IBR4 rose 2.1% at the same time, at R$0.98.

The market reacts to a prospect that Oi will have more resources to meet its cash needs until 2025, when the company pays debt securities.

O BTG pondered that, despite this, rent expenses should also increase. The bank recalls, in a report signed by Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carf, that, as it is an asset linked to the concession, the sale process is not so simple.

“In addition to CADE’s approval, Oi will need to prove to Anatel that the sale of these sites will not affect the continuity of the concession’s services, since the fixed telephony operation may use towers in some cases, transmitting information via radio,” he said. .

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

