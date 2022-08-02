Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) receives proposal of up to BRL 1.697 billion for fixed operation sites

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) received a proposal from an affiliate of Highline for the sale of 8,000 telecommunications infrastructure sites for the fixed operation, together with all its assets, contracts, rights, obligations, licenses and other equipment necessary for its operation, informed the company this Monday morning (01).

According to the material fact, BRL 1.088 billion will be paid on the closing date of the transaction and up to BRL 609 million, to be received by 2026, “depending on the future amount of infrastructure items to be used”.

“The binding proposal provides that the conclusion of the transaction is subject, among other conditions precedent usual to this type of transaction, to the applicable regulatory approvals, including Anatel and Cade”, says the company.

The sale was made to NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações (NK 108), an affiliate of Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações SA

Finally, Oi says that the proposal is in line with the implementation of the Strategic Plan for the transformation of the operations of Oi and its subsidiaries and with the Amendment to the Judicial Recovery Plan, approved by the Court of the 7th Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro on October 5, 2020, as well as meets the requirements set out in the Amendment to the PRJ.

