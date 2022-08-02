Palmeiras advances to sign Bruno Tabata, from Sporting | palm trees

Palmeiras advanced this week in the negotiation to sign Bruno Tabata, attacking midfielder for Sporting, from Portugal.

After a financial impasse, the parties were closer to an agreement. There are still important discussions to resolve the operation, but there is optimism that Verdão will complete the deal in the coming days.

1 of 1 Bruno Tabata arrived at Sporting in 2019, coming from Portimonense — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Bruno Tabata arrived at Sporting in 2019, coming from Portimonense — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Tabata is not a starter at Sporting, but he enters frequently, and the Portuguese club has been putting its foot down to do business. At first, he asked for 5 million fixed euros (R$ 26.3 million).

Verdão’s first proposal was for 3 million euros (R$ 15.8 million) in fixed terms, plus 2 million euros (R$ 10.5 million) in bonuses for achieved goals. The Portuguese team refused.

Since then, the boards have remained in contact, and Verdão has already shown itself willing to increase the fixed amount, but with payment in installments.

The player and his representatives played an important role in the negotiation to advance, due to the interest of playing for Palmeiras.

Created from the base of Atlético-MG, Bruno Tabata is a southpaw who plays for the right wing, with more characteristics of frame than speed.

The player may be an option that approaches Gustavo Scarpa, one of the highlights of Verdão, but who has already agreed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England.

For Gabriel Veron’s place, sold to Porto, the club understands that Rony can fill the gap in the squad, as strikers Merentiel and López were hired.

Verdão has until August 15 to finalize the deal. This is the date on which the transfer window in Brazil closes. In addition to the Brasileirão dispute, Tabata can play in Libertadores, if the club advances to the semifinals.

