Palmeiras has Rony’s return and continues preparation for a duel against Atlético-MG in Libertadores

This Monday morning, the palm trees continued preparation for the duel against Atlético-MGwhich takes place on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the quarter-finals of the Liberators.

An important return for Abel Ferreira is that of Rony. The shirt number 10 has recovered from an injury to his left thigh and started the period of physical transition on the lawn of the Football Academy.

Despite having worked with the cast in most of the technical activities, he left earlier to fulfill a schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Now the striker races against time to be available to the Portuguese for this Wednesday’s match. He hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, in 10/7.

Coach Abel and his technical commission started activities with a work with three teams in reduced dimensions with specific objectives. Then, with two teams and the goalkeepers present, the aim was to achieve the proposed missions. Finally, the athletes from Palmeiras still improved creations of plays and submissions.

It is worth remembering that, despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

The last training session before the game takes place this Tuesday, when, soon after, the Palmeiras delegation leaves for Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais.