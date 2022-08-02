Palmeiras lineup: Rony goes to the field and participates in training | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Monday morning, at the Football Academy, and Rony took another step to return to play.

Having recovered from an injury to his left thigh, the striker is in the process of transitioning between physical and technical. He participated in most of the activities with the rest of the group and only at the end of the day did he complete the schedule with a separate training session, under the care of the Health and Performance Nucleus.

1 of 3 Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Lacking in the last five games, the number 10 works to return in the duel against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at Mineirão, in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The trend at the moment, however, is that it is not yet listed. Even if he travels with the squad, the striker would be an option on the bench.

The probable lineup for the duel with Galo has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Lopez.

2 of 3 Palmeiras players during training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Palmeiras players during training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Abel Ferreira will lead another activity at the Football Academy this Tuesday morning, and in the afternoon the group travels to Belo Horizonte (MG).

Owner of the best Libertadores campaign, Palmeiras won the eight games they played in the competition, with 33 goals scored and only three conceded.

After playing the first leg at Mineirão, the team receives Goiás at Allianz Parque, on Sunday, for the Brasileiro, and then faces Atlético-MG, in the following fourth, also in the arena.

3 of 3 Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧