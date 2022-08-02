Palmeiras makes a counter-proposal and has optimism for Tabata, from Sporting

Palmeiras moved towards the hiring of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. After sending an offer below the request of the Portuguese, Verdão made a counter-offer and sees the conversations going well. There are still important points to be negotiated, but the expectation is that the player will travel this week to finalize the transfer.

One of the adjustments has to do with what the percentage of acquired economic rights will be. To accept the transfer, the Portuguese club wants 5 million euros (about R$ 26.5 million) fixed plus an extra bonus amount for goals. Verdão agrees to pay 5 million euros. Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates, is a competitor from Palmeiras.

At this moment, Palmeiras sees the negotiation of Bruno Tabata with optimism. The club has no urgency to close the contract, as it understands that the 25-year-old would be a piece to be fitted into the squad and not to solve everything in coach Abel Ferreira’s team.

Born in Ipatinga, Bruno Tabata started at Atlético-MG and finished his training at Portimonense, in Portugal, before being traded with Sporting.

