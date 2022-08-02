Palmeiras makes last minute decision on Renan and defender ‘disagrees’: “The player must…”

Palmeiras is now very focused for the confrontation against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday (3), at Mineirão, for the quarter finals of the Copa Libertadores da América. The team alviverde knows all the difficulties that the confrontation will provide, but Abel Ferreira has full convictions of the quality of the players and everyone is very confident for the duels against the miners.

Off the field, the subject Renan still reverberates. The defender was involved in an accident that killed a motorcyclist a few days ago. Last Monday night (2), the journalist Eberson Martins brought the information that Verdão, as well as Red Bull Bragantino, terminated the contract with the defender. The player, still according to his findings, must appeal this decision in court.

“TERMINATED @RedBullBraga and @Palmeiras, terminated their employment contracts with defender Renan for just cause. The player must appeal to the Ministry of Labor regarding club decisions. Renan caused the accident that killed Eliezer Pena, a resident of Bragança”, revealed.

Officially, the direction of Palmeiras has not yet commented.. Recently, Abel Ferreira spoke about the situation: “My first words I want to be of deep feeling and sorrow for the victim’s family because, in fact, it is impossible to repair what happened to the father of that family. Second, all of us, when we do something wrong, we have to be prepared for consequences and third, I believe in justice and it has to be investigated. Therefore, I will not make any value judgments before Justice does its role and work”, stated.

The Palmeiras commander also mentioned the time he worked with Renan: “I can say that during the time I worked with Renan inside the club, a club he was at since he was 11 years old. Personally, I only have good things to say about him, so this is my comment in relation to that.”, said.