Palmeiras terminates with Renan, for just cause, after fatal accident

Palmeiras broke the contract of defender Renan for just cause this Tuesday (2). On July 22, Renan collided his car with the motorcycle driven by 38-year-old Eliezer Pena. The motorcyclist died instantly. The accident happened on Alkindar Monteiro Junkeira Highway, in the municipality of Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo.

Palmeiras was waiting for Red Bull, parent company of Red Bull Bragantino, to do the necessary procedures so that, finally, it could terminate the contract with the athlete. For labor and federative purposes, although he was on loan, Renan was an athlete on the interior team, although his economic rights belonged to Palmeiras. The player had a contract with Alviverde until 2025.

To corroborate the termination for just cause, Palmeiras relied on the athlete’s unacceptable conduct and the seriousness of the case. Renan even drove without being legally qualified, as he did not have a National Driver’s License (CNH), and his temporary driving permit was suspended.

The player also had his passport seized by the Federal Police, so that he does not travel abroad. By determination of the Justice, he also cannot leave the State of São Paulo. The two legal obligations make it impossible for the player to exercise his profession, which was also the club’s argument for the break for just cause.

According to sources heard by UOL Esporte, the atmosphere in Palmeiras is one of dismay at the death of Eliezer Pena and of general disappointment with Renan. The club was betting a lot on the player, who was part of the alviverdes base categories since he was 11 years old.

In a way, Palmeiras felt betrayed for having invested for almost a decade in an athlete who will no longer provide any financial or sporting return to the club, and who was seen as very promising.

Renan continued to live in Bragança Paulista in the days after the accident, but began to be the target of threats, as he lived in a well-known residential complex in the city. The player then returned to Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo, where he was born.