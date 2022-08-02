‘Pantanal’: actress who lives a new affair with Jove reveals how the scenes with Jesuíta Barbosa are and talks about debut in soap operas | wetland

Liza Del Dala will debut in soap operas, and precisely in the one everyone is talking about. In the coming weeks of Pantanal, the actress will join the plot as Miriam, an agroecologist who will leave Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in doubt about his feelings towards Juma (Alanis Guillen). The relationship starts with work – it is Miriam who will explain a new planting method for the farm -, but it will end up reaching another sector of José Leôncio’s son’s life.
In an interview with Gshow, Liza says that Jove and Miriam get close naturally because they have very similar ideals. “Whether it’s a romance or friendship, I think it works for both of them. It’s not like Jove’s weakness, it’s more of his genuine reaction when you have some kind of connection with someone”, she reflects.
The relationship ended up being shaped in partnership with Jesuíta Barbosa.
“He is a very moving, dedicated artist and through his talent and artistic sensibility he immortalized several stories”, praises Liza. “Working with him is an honor and a sea of learning at the same time.”
Liza Del Dala in a post on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
At just 22 years old, Pantanal is the first telenovela in Liza’s curriculum. According to her, it was the dramaturgy that helped to build her character – and the love for this type of narrative is what moved her next in the artistic field.
“Since I was 8 years old, when I saw people who passed on big and small screens living in such different universes, I saw that it became a dream to be turned into reality”, says she, who is also part of the cast of the next season of “Good Day, Veronica.”
Miriam, in the original version, was white and was played by Rose Abdallah — Photo: Personal archive/Rose Abdallah
In the first version of Pantanal, Miriam was a woman Jove knew at Rodeo de Barretos and was played by Rose Abdallah, a white woman. In 2022, she will be a black woman.
“I have always seen dramaturgy as a powerful space to present and express the type of society we want to exist”, evaluates Liza. “Centering black people in various types of realities within TV, like Miriam and her profession, is a direct struggle against racist structural imagery that limits the experiences of black people in diaspora in any area of life.”
In addition, Liza believes that Miriam will be inspiring, mainly because of the way she fights and gives herself for what she believes in.
“The fact that she is so young and engaged speaks volumes to this new generation that is increasingly embracing this place of ‘be the change you want in the world’. I feel that Miriam and I share the same challenge.”
