Pantanal: After tragedy, Velho do Rio finds the body of Tenório’s son and tries to resuscitate the boy: “Go back, boy!”

After the boy is drowned, the mystical being will try to bring him back to life, according to columnist

In the next chapters of wetland, Roberto (Cauê Campos) will drown. According to information from columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the sequence has already been recorded and had eight consecutive hours of work per day, in addition to demanding a lot from the actors.

the son of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will lose his life because of Solano (Rafa Sieg), jagunço who will be hired by the land grabber to assassinate José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). The henchman will go out on a boat with Marcelo’s brother (Lucas Leto) and Renato (Gabriel Santana), in order to find out if the boy didn’t suspect him.

During the ‘walk’, the two will find an anaconda and Zuleica’s heir (Aline Borges) will say that “snakes don’t eat people”. Even so, the foreman will be terrified and will try to scare the animal away, which will not work very well. After Roberto’s drowning, the husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will not hide her despair and will ‘blame’ the animal.

According to André Romano, from the TV Observatory, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will find the young man’s body and try to resuscitate him, without success. “Vorta, boy… Vorta, it’s not your time! You didn’t deserve this… You didn’t deserve this… You’re free from that burden now… Free from everything that doesn’t belong to you… From everything that never belonged to you! You’re free, boy…“, will regret the be mystic.