Pantanal: Isabel Teixeira and Ângela Leal promote “Maria Bruacas meeting”: “Happy day”

Ângela Leal played Maria Bruaca in the first version of Pantanal, while Isabel Teixeira plays the character in the remake.

Isabel Teixeira, interpreter of Maria Bruaca in the remake of “Pantanal”published on her social networks this Monday (01) a “meeting of millions”: she posed for photos with Ângela Leal, who played the same character in the original airing of the novelin 1990.

“The two of us, the three of us and the four of us. Happy day, people getting to know each other and families meeting. How lucky that our roads crossed like this, Ângela Leal and Leandra Leal”, said the actress in the caption of the publicationciting the actress who is the daughter of the first interpreter of Maria Bruaca in the story developed by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

In the reworking of the story, made by Benedito’s grandson, Bruno Luperi, Maria Bruaca was hugged by spectators and became one of the most beloved characters in the plot, alongside Velho do Rio (played in the original by Claudio Marzo, and in the remake by Osmar Prado).

celebrated meeting

In the comments, many celebrated the meeting of the two artists: “The best meeting, two giant actresses in the role”, said one netizen. “Women who make a difference in our trajectory!”, commented another. “How much talent together”, said another, who also left a series of heart emojis.

Several celebrities also left their demonstrations about the meeting between Isabel and Ângela: “Can they be more wonderful? Huh?”, wrote Cid Moreira. “Beloved”, affirmed Bárbara Paz. “Loves, it was beautiful”, said Rita Wainer, who promoted the meeting between the two generations of Bruacas.