Pantanal: Juma confesses about pregnancy, reveals the presence of the Velho do Rio and leaves Filó unhappy: “Don’t say”

In wetlanda serial created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will make a revelation about her pregnancy and leave Phylum (Dira Paes) dissatisfied. According to information from the OFuxico website, the heir to Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will say that she will not have the baby on the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

It all starts when Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) indicates that she wants to deliver. The jaguar woman, however, will refuse. “Will have [o bebê] Where? There in the city?“, asks the ex-prostitute.At the water’s edge, like my mother didn’t even have me”, will reply the protagonist.

The housewife, then, will not hide her indignation and the savage will explain that she will count on the presence of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). Gil’s daughter (Enrique Diaz) will say that she will not be alone in the place. “The old man will be more me“, will release the girl.

“Don’t say he [Velho do Rio] Are you a midwife too?”, will question Zé Leôncio’s companion. the wife of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will claim that he does not know, but will highlight the confidence he has in the mystical being. “I don’t know. You can even be sure. But he said: ‘Juma, your child will be born in my hand’“, will end.