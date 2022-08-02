Pantanal: Juma predicts important death with the cramullion on his body and reveals: “It’s not here anymore…”

Jove’s girlfriend (Jesuíta Barbosa), even without being around, will feel the death of an important character in the next chapters

the fate of Juma (Alanis Guillen) promises strong twists in ‘Pantanal’. According to André Romano, an attack is planned for the next chapters. This because tenorio (Murilo Benício), as always, will invent something wrong. The bad character will be in trouble after exploiting the property of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) without authorization.

The jaguar will attack the rascal, who will be saved at the last minute by Renato (Gabriel Santana), his son. Without thinking twice, the boy will shoot the animal in the heart: “What have I done, my God… What have I done?”says the heir of zuleica (Aline Borges), in tears and extremely sorry. “You did what you had to do… Yeah. And saved your father’s life”answer to.

Far away and with the clump on his body, Juma will feel the mother’s death: “The mother isn’t here anymore… She kills her, Juventino… Tirâro, ôtra veiz, Maria Marruá’s life! I feel… Or rather: I don’t feel her anymore… I don’t feel anything anymore… The mother isn’t a jaguar anymore… Yeah. She disenchanted… Forever… Disenchanted never to return. I end up…. Now she’s just bone… Like her father”will say.

“Don’t be like that, Juma… I… I don’t even know what to say to you”will speak Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). Meanwhile, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will try to save the life of marruábut without success: “That’s it, Maria Marruá… It’s just… You’ve fought a whole life, Maria Marruá… I’ve fought two lives. It’s time for you to rest… You deserve rest… Go back to yours. Your mission is accomplished…”.