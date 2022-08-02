‘Pantanal’: what will be the fate of Bruaca after shooting Tenório? See what will happen in this Monday’s chapter | come around

Bruaca will miss the target and, after the argument, she will leave. And worse: Bruaca will try to throw herself from the punt, certain that she doesn’t want to live anymore.

Soon after, after an honest conversation with Eugênio (Almir Sater), Bruaca will decide that she will be Maria Chalaneira, starting to help the navigator with the trips through the waters of the region.

And there’s more! The crisis will reach its apex in the next chapters, when Zuleica (Aline Borges) and the rest of the second family come to the Pantanal to settle down.

This Monday, it will be possible to feel all the anger and sadness of Bruaca. Check out the images of what will happen:

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will shoot at Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be devastated when she misses the shot and will leave in a punt — Photo: Globo

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will try to throw herself from the boat — Photo: Globo

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be saved by Eugênio (Almir Sater) — Photo: Globo

Eugênio (Almir Sater) will help Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) — Photo: Globo

Understand the crisis of the marriage of Tenório and Bruaca

