Paraná Research: Bolsonaro has 40.1% in So Paulo and Lula, 36.2% – Politics

Tied within the margin of error, candidates for the Presidency of the Republic divide the electorate of So Paulo, which is the largest in Brazil (photo: EVARISTO S/AFP) A survey by the Instituto Paran, released this Monday (01/08), shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leading the vote in the state of So Paulo with 40.1%, against 36.2% for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The two candidates, however, are tied within the margin of error, dividing the So Paulo electorate. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

In comparison with previous surveys, in May and June, the difference between the two candidates remained within 4 percentage points.

So Paulo is the largest electorate in Brazil, concentrating 22.16% of all eligible voters in the country.

The survey also showed, within the scenario stipulated for the first round of the presidential elections, that Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7.1% of the preference of the São Paulo electorate and Simone Tebet (MDB) with 1.7%. The other candidates did not register 1% of voting intentions.

The Instituto Paran survey interviewed 1,880 voters in 75 cities in the state of So Paulo between July 25th and 28th. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-03035/2022.