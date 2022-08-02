Parents open baby’s coffin during burial, discover sawdust in place of body

The couple Larissa Gabrielly de Oliveira Richeter, 19, and Eduardo Jangada, 18, had a very traumatic surprise last Saturday (30) in Imbaú, in Campos Gerais do Paraná, during the burial of their baby daughter: coffin during the ceremony the parents did not find the child’s body, but a pile of sawdust.

Due to a problem that Larissa suffered in her 24th week of pregnancy, little Helena – as she would be named – ended up dying and the pregnant woman had to undergo a stillbirth removal procedure in a private hospital in Ponta Grossa.

Due to the child’s advanced stage of education, the family would carry out the child’s burial procedures in the city of Imbaú. The small coffin was delivered by the hospital and followed with the municipal funeral home, which would perform the ceremony.

It was then that, with the intention of putting a little outfit on the baby before burying him, the parents opened the coffin and found a pile of sawdust in the child’s place.

“The pain of burying a child is already enormous. We are here waiting for Helena to arrive, to bury a child. Huge pain. We opened the coffin and there was only sawdust. I don’t wish this pain on any father.”said Eduardo, the child’s father.

After the shock, the parents returned to the hospital and found the child’s body in the morgue. With no explanation as to what could have happened, they took the corpse back to the cemetery and finally buried little Helena.

The couple also informed that they will file a lawsuit against the hospital due to the traumatic episode.

(Newsroom, with RIC Mais information)

Join our WhatsApp group and receive OBemdito news first hand.