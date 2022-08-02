Past: Ford’s “Gol” helped end Autolatina

During the time of Autolatina, several new car projects were developed between the two automakers involved, in the case of Volkswagen and Ford.

However, not all of them were approved and some generated huge problems, but one of them was the final straw for Autolatina, souring the broth between Anchieta and Taboão.

The project was a Ford compact based on the Gol G2’s AB9 platform, however, the bodywork would not be exactly from some joint projects, such as Logus/Pointer/Escort or Santana/Versailles.

Luiz Alberto Veiga, taking from the trunk, brought a new image of the project, which should create the “Gol da Ford”, but with the body and style of the American brand.

Veiga says that the project was not in the original contract and this intensified the internal dispute between Ford and VW, since the two ended up becoming rivals in a much better market than at the time they came together.

With the fight for the project, Autolatina disbanded and Ford got its car, which should have VW mechanics and apparently also with its engine.

With a wedge front, the design for Ford still had a body with smooth and sinuous lines, which rescued the shapes of the Ford Escort, but in a much more modern layout.

On the sides, the Ford Gol had moldings at the bottom, fused with the doors, two as was the preference of the time, with harmonic portholes and a rear with a small stretch in the luggage compartment.

That’s where the car resembles the Escort concept, with an almost liftback body, where the taillights were connected through a lens on the lid, not yet covered with a porthole cleaner, which was huge.

The bumper integrated into the body design was engaging and modern for the occasion, as was the style of the taillights.

With the obvious cancellation of Ford’s Gol, the American brand brought the third generation Fiesta from Spain, still with an Endura E engine.

After that, Ford went its way with Ka and Fiesta Rocam, but the “Ford’s Goal” remains eternalized in this image.

[Foto: Reprodução]