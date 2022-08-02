Payment of BRL 1,212 will be EARLY in August? Check PIS 222 TABLE and PIS 2022 CALENDAR

O 2022 PIS calendar has already been closed. However, several workers who were not paid in the ideal period (between February and March) can still withdraw the PIS 2022.

PIS 2022 refers to the base year 2020. To receive the benefit it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Salary up to two minimum wages

Have worked for at least 30 days in the 2020 base year

Be enrolled in the program for at least five years.

The deadline for those who are entitled and have not made the PIS withdrawal It is December 29.

O PIS 2022 Has as PIS base year 2020for the workers of that year.

The maximum share of PIS 2022 is worth BRL 1,212who has worked in the 12 months of the year 2020.

the credit of PIS 2022 is done automatically on the worker’s account.

2022 PIS WITHDRAWAL / HOW TO RECEIVE PIS?

You PIS 2022 values are automatically credited to a digital social savings account opened by Caixa, which can be accessed through the app box has.

PIS 2022 withdrawal can be done at:

ATMs;

in lottery houses

In the corresponding Caixa Aqui (with Social Card and password);

At a Caixa branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

The amount received from PIS 2022 will depend on how many months were worked in 2020. Check the complete PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS 2022 started on the 8th of February. The calendar, which follows according to the month of birth, was until March 31. However, still It is possible to withdraw the amount until the 29th of December.

WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS / WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS 2022

To be entitled to the salary bonus, you must meet the following criteria:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

Have worked for employers that contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP);

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

Domestic workers, rural workers employed by an individual, urban workers employed by an individual and workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity are not entitled to receive the salary bonus.