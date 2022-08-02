Petrobras: Is it worth buying PETR4 to pocket dividends now?

Last week, the Petrobras (PETR4) announced a generous payment of dividends to its shareholders: it will be BRL 88 billion, around BRL 6.73 per share, figures that surprised even the most optimistic positions in the market.

benefited by high oil and for the improvement of institutional management In recent years (although always threatened by government interference), the oil company was already being targeted by investors interested in receiving good dividends.

Anyone who wants to take home a “little piece” of this jackpot will have to acquire Petrobras shares by August 11th.

But is it worth buying PETR4 to receive this batch of dividends?

Shares “lose” dividend value after distribution

This is a very common prank that the most unsuspecting investors in the market often fall for.

If Petrobras is going to distribute R$ 6.73 per share in dividends, it seems like a great deal to buy it until the next 11th (the share is trading, at the time of writing, at R$ 34.13) and guarantee , in a few days, a return of 20%, right?

It so happens that, from the “cut-off date” of dividends, the share begins to be traded ex-dividends, that is, the profit distributed to shareholders has been subtracted from its equity value.

Considering the values ​​above, for example, upon receiving its dividends, the PETR4 share would no longer be worth R$34.13 and would go to R$27.40.

“There is no great advantage in buying a share only for the programmed dividend, as the value is discounted from equity. Regardless of the dividend or not, what counts is to buy if the share is cheap and has the potential to rise and generate more profits”, explains the analyst of equities Matheus Spiess.

This factor, of course, does not preclude the purchase of Petrobras as it is a good dividend payer. Betting on these companies is precisely a way of generate passive income exempt from income tax.

The big question is that, after the result is concluded and the dividends announced, it doesn’t make sense to “hitchhike” to try to obtain some advantage.

To surf dividends, you need to have the company in your portfolio throughout the year, when the company actually builds those profits.

So is it worth buying Petrobras (PETR4)

Well, but if it’s no use buying Petrobras for the dividends now, is it worth acquiring the company in search of the next profits and valuations?

On the one hand, Petrobras is experiencing an excellent moment in the market. In addition to reducing its indebtedness, trimming its assets, focusing on shareholder remuneration and practicing market prices, the company has been counting on the international rise in oil to boost its profits.

On the other hand, it is a state-owned company that always has the threat of government interference. At election time, this risk is even more pronounced. In addition, oil companies depend on cycles of commodities to boost your results.

Well, what decision to make then? In this free report, analyst Rodolfo Amstalden breaks down everything you need to know before investing (or not) in Petrobras.

In a few pages, Amstalden details the main risks and opportunities of PETR4 and gives his verdict on the action.

To receive the report for free, courtesy of Vitreo, simply leave your contact details at the link below: