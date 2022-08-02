PetroRio (PRIO3) starts well operation in Campo de Frade, Totvs (TOTS3) pays BRL 60.5 million in JCP and more news

This Tuesday’s (2) corporate news highlights the start of production at the MUP3A well in Campo de Frade managed by PetroRio (PRIO3).

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Totvs (TOTS3) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP).

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3), SBF (SBFG3), Marcopolo (POMO3), Pague Menos (PGMN3) reported results last night.

The balance sheet season continues with the release of results from Engie Brasil (EGIE3), Cielo (CIEL3), Copasa (CSMG3), Iguatemi (IGTI11) and JSL (JSLG3) after the closing, while Getnet (GETT11) discloses before the opening .

Check out more highlights:

PetroRio (PRIO3)

Petrorio (PRIO3) announced this Monday (1) about the start of production at the MUP3A well in Campo de Frade, with an average initial production of approximately 3,500 barrels of oil per day over the first week, taking the company’s current production to 52,000 barrels a day.

The MUP3A well, the second well in the Frade revitalization plan, was executed in 40 days, at an approximate cost of US$ 22 million.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) announced that the Integrated Processing System (SIP) Contract with Petrogal enters into operation.

The contract provides for Petrogal’s access to the gas processing units, owned by Petrobras

located in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, linked to the Integrated Drainage System (SIE).

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$0.1044 and net of R$0.0887 per share, payable on 8/15.

Totvs (TOTS3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the total amount of BRL 60.5 million, corresponding to BRL 0.10 per share of the company, referring to the first half of 2022.

All shareholders holding shares on the base date of August 4, 2022 will be entitled to JCP. Share trading, as of August 5, 2022, inclusive, will be carried out ex-JCP. JCP will be paid to shareholders on September 23, 2022.

TIM (TIMS3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 this Monday (1) with normalized net income of R$ 313 million, a decrease of 54.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 2.486 million in 2Q22, an increase of 18.3% over the same period in 2021, driven by the performance of revenue from Services.

In addition, TIM (TIMS3) announced that today the appointment of Fabio Mello de Avellar to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of the company effectively and immediately.

Avellar replaces Alberto Mario Griselli in the position he had held on an interim basis since January 31, 2022. From now on, Griselli, who had his resignation from the position of CRO accepted by the company’s Board also today, will continue his terms as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Movida (MOVI3), a car rental and used car sales company, reported a profit of R$ 186.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, 7.4% more than in the same period last year. The result came below the forecast by the Refinitiv consensus, of R$ 291.90 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), more than doubled in the same range (+133%), to R$905.3 million. However, the figure was below the R$932.75 million expected by the market. In the composition of Ebitda for the second quarter, R$ 700 million came from the rental segment and R$ 205 million from the used car segment.

SBF Group (SBFG3)

The SBF Group (SBFG3), owner of Centauro and Nike distributor in Brazil, recorded net income of R$ 31.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a figure 31.5% higher compared to the second quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 153.5 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

Pague Menos (PGMN3) recorded net income of R$56.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, 20% lower than that reported in the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$210.5 million in 2Q22, up 9.5% over 2Q21.

Board of Directors approved the buyback program of up to 5 million shares of the company, equivalent to 3.2% of the total outstanding.

The company also announced the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos SA (Extrafarma) from Ultrapar (UGPA3).

On Monday, 99.07% of Extrafarma’s shares were acquired by the Company. The other shares are still subject to the exercise of preemptive rights by Ultrapar’s minority shareholders.

As agreed in the Extrafarma purchase and sale agreement, the total amount of R$700 million was preliminarily adjusted by changes in working capital and net debt position, resulting in an updated amount of R$737.7 million, of which R$ 730.8 million refer to Extrafarma shares acquired by Pague Menos on this date, an amount still subject to final working capital and net debt adjustments.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

The bus body manufacturer Marcopolo (POMO4) recorded a net profit of R$ 26.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 86% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$51.6 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 63.3% compared to 2Q21.

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3) recorded net income of R$112 million in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 13% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 20% in 2Q22, totaling R$121 million.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) informed that the cancellation of the registration as a publicly-held company of Banrisul Cards, a subsidiary of the state-owned bank of Rio Grande do Sul, was approved.

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held yesterday approved the submission of the request for voluntary cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company and issuer of securities in category “A” and for exemption from carrying out a public offer for the acquisition of shares (OPA) with the CVM, in addition to the amendment of the company’s name to “Banrisul Soluções em Pagamentos SA – Payment Institution” and the creation of the trade name “Banrisul Pagamentos”.

The effectiveness of the cancellation of registration is subject to approval by the CVM.

In 2018, Banrisul considered making an initial public offering (IPO) of the card unit, but withdrew months later, citing market conditions.

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) informed that the National Electric System Operator (ONS) authorized the operation of the facilities of Mata Grande Transmissão de Energia LTDA (MGTE). After starting commercial operations, the company will receive the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of R$ 10.1 million.

MGTE comprises a 113 km long 230 kV transmission line in the state of Maranhão.

Fitch affirmed a long-term national rating of AA(bra) for Raízen (RAIZ4), with a stable outlook.

The agency also reiterates BBB rating for the company’s long-term foreign and local currency IDRs, with a stable outlook.

It also affirms the BBB rating of the senior unsecured notes, due in 2027, of Raízen Fuel Finance, with a stable outlook.

Aegea

The company’s Board of Directors approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, with a floating guarantee, in a single series, in the total amount of up to R$800 million.

PDG (PDGR3) informed that the change of brand of its subsidiary PDG Incorporadora, Corretora, Urbanizadora e Corretora LTDA to ix. developer.

2W Energy

2W Energia informed that on July 28, 2022, through its subsidiaries Kairós Wind 2 Energia and Kairós Wind 6 Energia, new long-term financing agreements were signed with Banco do

Northeast of Brazil – BNB.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

BTG Pactual informed that its holding is now 10,412,984 common shares issued by

company, which is equivalent to approximately 5.14% of 3R’s share capital.

