PGR again asks for the shelving of investigation against Bolsonaro for data leakage

The Attorney General’s Office once again defended the shelving of the investigation that investigates whether President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) committed an irregularity in disclosing data from a Federal Police investigation into electronic voting machines.

In the first demonstration, in February, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, had argued that the Federal Police investigation “was not protected by secrecy, therefore, its disclosure does not constitute a crime”. Federal Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes, however, kept an open investigation against Bolsonaro.

Now, in an opinion to the STF signed by the deputy attorney general Lindôra Araújo this Monday 1st, the PGR again says that the investigation must be shelved. According to her, the act would be based on the constitutional text, on the Criminal Procedure Code and on the STF’s Internal Regulations. Araújo also criticized an expert order determined by Moraes.

The case concerns a live broadcast in which Bolsonaro made public information about an invasion. hacker to the Superior Electoral Court in 2018.

At the time, the former captain wanted to approve the printed vote in the National Congress. The TSE admitted the invasion, but denied versions that fraud had occurred and declared that there was no change in the results of that year’s vote.