PGR defends archiving investigation against Bolsonaro for leaking confidential data

Lindôra Araújo, deputy attorney general, also accused Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, of violating the accusatory system.

Gil Ferreira / CNJ Agency

Lindôra Araújo currently holds the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic



THE Attorney General’s Office (PGR) reaffirmed this Monday, 1st, its request for the Federal Court of Justice (STF) file the investigation that investigates a possible leak of confidential information from the Federal Police committed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In her opinion, Deputy Attorney General Lindora Araújo denies that Augusto Aras, the commander of the PGR, acted irregularly and that his request for the investigations to be closed was based on “no desideratum”. [desejo] harming or benefiting certain persons”.

Lindôra also accused the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, of violating the accusatory procedural system after the PGR, in February, requested the shelving of the case and the magistrate asked the PF for a report on the material obtained in the breaches of confidentiality. For the deputy prosecutor, the minister’s decision should be revoked or taken to the plenary. “Thus, in practice, the eminent Rapporteur entered the primary and exclusive functions of the public ministrywhich is prohibited by the Brazilian constitutional system, in order to taint its nullity decision”, he argued.

The PGR action refers to a sharing of information carried out by President Jair Bolsonaro in August 2021, where the president published on his social networks the full text of an inquiry by the PGR. Federal police about an alleged attack on the Superior Electoral Court system. At the time, the Attorney General’s Office opposed the opening of the investigation against the president.