PicPay follows Nubank and will make changes to the digital account

After Nubank, now PicPay has also made changes to its income account rules. Check what has changed in the income account.

After Nubank, now PicPay has also made changes to its income account rules. Currently, the PicPay account will continue to pay 102% of the CDI daily. However, only balances of up to R$ 100 thousand were remunerated at 102% of the CDI. Above this amount, the remuneration was 100% of the CDI.

However, now that will change. This is said, because PicPay will migrate customer resources, currently allocated in government bonds, to CDBs issued by PicPay Bank. And so, regardless of the value that the person takes into account, it will yield 102% of the CDI.

Check out the changes in PicPay’s digital account

PicPay will give customers the chance to keep the balance allocated in government bonds. However, without the right to returns. This change, in practice, takes full advantage of this alternative when compared to other payment accounts on the market, which pay 100% of the CDI.

Therefore, the change that PicPay announced forces the investor to migrate to CDBs. In addition, the remuneration generated by the public securities in which PicPay allocates the resources of users who may choose to remain in the option, will remain for PicPay itself.

The main negative point is that, when migrating to CDBs, there will be a mandatory collection of IOF on income from investments with less than 30 days, in addition to the income tax currently charged. Previously, there was no IOF charge on the return of the income account, only the IR.

Not long ago, Nubank also announced a change that brought disadvantages to its account, which yields 100% of the CDI, regardless of the amount applied: the balance will only yield if it stays in the account for more than 30 days. From then on, the customer starts to receive 100% of the CDI.

Since 2019, Nubank has made a similar move to PicPay, by migrating funds from the public bond account to Bank Deposit Receipts (RDBs) of its own issuance. RDBs are similar to CDBs and are also covered by the FGC.

However, Nubank maintains the possibility of choosing to invest in government bonds, also with a 100% return on the CDI, which is a much better option than what PicPay is now offering to its customers.

