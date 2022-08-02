PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN? See when you will receive the PIS base year 2021 and check the PIS Calendar

O PIS 2021 is being sought after by many workers who worked in 2021.

But it is worth mentioning that the PIS of those who worked in 2021 is the PIS base year 2021.

>>> PIS: Installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED In August.

O PIS 2021 it is the PIS of those who worked in 2019, which has been released since March this year.

See when you will receive the PIS base year 2021 and check:

As already mentioned, the PIS 2021 – PIS base year 2019 – has been released since March.

>>> PIS 2021: Installment of up to BRL 1,100 RELEASED In August.

already the PIS base year 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2021, has not yet started to be paid by the Federal Government.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

No information has yet been released on who is entitled to the PIS base year 2021but the current rules are expected to be maintained.

Therefore, to receive the PIS base year 2021 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

>>> PIS WHO WORKED IN 2021 will it be EARLY?

the salary allowance PIS is released by the Federal Government in the year following the one worked by the citizen.

Following this logic, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 should be released in 2022.

But, as many know, the allowance of those who worked in 2020 was released this year – the PIS 2022.

In this way, the Government decided to postpone the payment of PIS to those who worked in 2021 – the PIS base year 2021.

>>> PIS: Did you work in 2021?

The payment of PIS is defined by the Federal Government together with the codefat – Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund.

To date, no official information about the PIS payment base year 2021.

It is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat will meet with the Government to define when the release will occur.

If the PIS base year 2021 is paid in 2022, the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year.

But many experts believe that the allowance in question should only be released in 2023.

>>> PIS 2021 of up to BRL 1,100 released in July!

THE PIS table defines the value of the PIS, and the PIS calendarpayment dates.

As soon as the salary allowance is released, it will be possible to consult the values ​​and dates. See how below.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

Through the Caixa by calling 0800-726-0207;

Through the websites: CNIS – National Register of Social Information -; Caixa Econômica Federal and the INSS website;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

O PIS 2022 is the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

PIS 2022 has a share of up to BRL 1,212 which can be released until December 29 for those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

>>> PIS of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED.