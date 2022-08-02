PlayStation 5 (PS5): Sony abandons function that almost no one used | Games

The Compliments function was intended to reduce the toxicity of online environments by encouraging users to send badges to players who were helpful, welcoming and in good sportsmanship after an online match. Badges could only be sent anonymously, between people not on each other’s friends lists, to encourage good behavior in pursuit of badges. Sony commented that it encourages users to continue to send positive messages to each other even after the function ends.

Many games have internal systems with this type of decoration independent of the Accolades function. Some of the best-known examples are the shooter Overwatch, where at the end of the game everyone can vote for the players who played certain roles best, and the MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 A Realm Reborn, in which the player can award a member of their group who has stood out.