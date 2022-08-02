Pluto colored with rainbow colors: see the image!

THE NASAthe United States space agency, published in recent days an image of colored pluto with the colors of the rainbow, this is a dwarf planet that is part of the Solar System. The objective is to show the complexity of the surface of the planet.

The images published by the space agency were captured by scientists from the New Horizons operation, launched in January 2006 to study Pluto, its moons and other space beings belonging to the Kuiper Belt.

The New Horizons spacecraft flew over the surface of the dwarf planet for six months in the year 2015. However, to date, the spacecraft continues to explore this distant part of the Solar System.

NASA’s idea in publishing the images in psychedelic colors, in reference to a rainbow, is to show the different areas of the planet. The subtle differences between the colors consist of the distinct regions of Pluto.

Pluto colored by NASA

By publishing the image of Pluto on a social network, the agency describes the complexity of the planet’s surface and states that it is composed of mountains that resemble Europe, with several carved valleys and craters that share space with icy plains and dunes formed by the action. of the wind.

For NASA, the main idea when coloring the planet’s record is to show the public how complicated studying and learning about Pluto can be, because its surface has subtle differences.

Why is Pluto no longer a planet?

Many of us learned in school that the Solar System was made up of 9 planets. However, in August 2006, the International Astronomical Union downgraded Pluto to the category of a dwarf planet.

For the agency, a planet must meet three criteria to be classified as a normal planet. They are: orbiting around the sun, having enough mass to keep itself in balance and being the main celestial body around it, known by scientists as gravitationally dominant.

In the case of Pluto, there is no last characteristic, that is, around it there are other bodies of similar size. Thus, it is not the dominant celestial body. Thus, because this feature is lacking, the International Astronomical Union categorizes the planet as a dwarf.